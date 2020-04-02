Offaly deaths and funerals - April 3

Daniel Gorry, Carmen House Coolagarry, Walsh Island, Offaly

Due to the Covid - 19 Directive, Funeral and House Strictly Private Please. A Memorial Mass for Daniel will take place at a later Date.

Roland (Sam) Cairns, 27 Woodgrove Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Clara, Offaly

Funeral service for Sam will be held on Friday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm followed by cremation. Due to the outbreak of Covid19 and in the interest of public safety Sam's wake and cremation will be for family only. If you would like to leave a condolence message please do so on the online condolence book below. A memorial service for Sam will be held at a later date.

Phil Galvin

1 Queen Street, Tramore, Waterford / Walsh Island, Offaly

Unfortunately at this time a private Funeral will take place in Walsh Island County Offaly. The family look forward to having everyone gather together for a memorial mass and celebration of Phil’s life at a later Date.

Charles (Charlie) Ritchie

Birr, Offaly

Cremation restricted to immediate family only. A celebration of his life will be held as soon as the current pandemic is over.

John Murray

Kilmore, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. A cermony to celebrate John's life will take place at a later stage.

Dorothy (Doreen) Horan (née Aherne)

Castle Street, Birr, Offaly

Private Funeral Mass on Friday, April 3rd, at 11 am in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Facebook:Brendan Birr and on the Parish Radio Link : 106FM. People are requested to follow HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 at the Funeral Mass and Burial, in the interest of health and safety.

Pat DALY

Gallen View, Ferbane, Offaly



Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, Pat's funeral will be private. The Family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Pat will be celebrated at a later date.