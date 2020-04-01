Offaly deaths and funerals - April 2

Michael (Mick) WHITTAKER, Derrygolan, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Funeral Prayers and Burial for immediate family will be celebrated on Thursday in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Killeigh.

John (Sean) GILLIGAN, 14 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety, a private Funeral and Burial will take place for Sean. The family thank you for your co-operation at this sad and difficult time.

Máire Tighe (née Daly), Sutton, Dublin / Offaly



A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

Elizabeth (Betty) Lowe, Grange, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Betty's life will take place at a later stage.

Bridie Jordan, Tullaghanogue, Trim, Meath / Clara, Offaly

Respecting current national health guidelines, funeral prayers and burial for immediate family only. A remembrance Mass will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message for Bridie's family in the condolence section.

Daniel Gorry, Carmen House Coolagarry, Walsh Island, Offaly

Due to the Covid - 19 Directive, Funeral and House Strictly Private Please. A Memorial Mass for Daniel will take place at a later Date.

Roland (Sam) Cairns, 27 Woodgrove Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Clara, Offaly

Funeral service for Sam will be held on Friday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm followed by cremation. Due to the outbreak of Covid19 and in the interest of public safety Sam's wake and cremation will be for family only. If you would like to leave a condolence message please do so on the online condolence book below. A memorial service for Sam will be held at a later date.