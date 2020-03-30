Offaly deaths and funerals - March 31

David WILKIE, Blundell Wood, Edenderry, Offaly



Due to Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family cremation. A ceremony to celebrate David's life will take place at a later stage.

Conor Connelly, Moorock Lodge, Ballycumber, Offaly / Creggs, Roscommon

Due to the current government restrictions, the funeral must be immediate family only. A rememberance and celebration of Conor's packed full and joyful life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.

Fr. Seamus O'Connor, St. Columban's, Dalgan Park, Navan, Meath / Tullamore, Offaly

Respecting current national health guidelines, Fr. Seamus"s funeral will be private. Your personal prayers for Fr. Seamus are deeply appreciated. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message for the family in the Condolences section,

James (Jimmy) Meehan,Ballinaraha House, Kilsheelan, Tipperary / Bandon, Cork / Tullamore, Offaly

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, we suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding. Private funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie/online-services, followed by burial in Grange Cemetery.