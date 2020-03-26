Offaly deaths and funerals - March 27

Marcella RUSHE (née Furey), Derrinturn House, Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Marcella's life will take place at a later stage.

Christopher (Christy) PHELAN, Rogerstown, Edenderry, Offaly / Daingean, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private family funeral will take place.

Kevin Molloy, 19 Shinrone Oaks, Shinrone, Offaly

Due to the HSE and Covid 19 guidelines Kevin's funeral will be confined to family and relatives only. The family are very grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date.

Maisie O'Grady (née Connolly), Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Maisie's life to take place at a later stage.