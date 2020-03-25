Offaly deaths and funerals - March 26

Aoife Siún Doyle, Kilbride, Clara, Offaly

Aoife died on March 20th 2020. She is deeply regretted by her heartbroken Mam and Dad, Oonagh Scully and Damien Doyle, grandparents Pat and Kay Doyle (Dublin), Ricey and Mary Scully (Clara), aunts, uncles, grand aunts, grand uncles, cousins and friends. A private funeral will take place on Thursday.

Bridie COADY (née Robbins), Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House Strictly Private, Please. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety, the Funeral Mass and Burial will be for family only. The family are grateful for your cooperation at this sad time.

Marcella RUSHE (née Furey), Derrinturn House, Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Marcella's life will take place at a later stage.

Christopher (Christy) PHELAN, Rogerstown, Edenderry, Offaly / Daingean, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private family funeral will take place.

Kevin Molloy, 19 Shinrone Oaks, Shinrone, Offaly

Due to the HSE and Covid 19 guidelines Kevin's funeral will be confined to family and relatives only. The family are very grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date.