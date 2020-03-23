Offaly deaths and funerals - March 23

Tommy SMITH,Belmont Court, Church Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Tommy will take place on Monday morning in St Colmcille's Church, Durrow, at 10am. Burial following Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the Funeral Mass will be for family only.

Mary WALSH (née Sheerin), Gouldavoher Estate, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Banogue, Limerick / Cork / Dublin / Offaly

In an effort to comply with HSE guidelines and with the support of Mary’s family, her funeral will be private to family members and close friends. Family flowers only; donations if desired to the charities Respect or Family Carers Ireland. Click charity to donate Online or C/O Griffin Funerals. Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. There will be a Memorial Mass and celebration of Mary’s life at a future date. Mourners may express their condolences by phone to 061-415000 during office hours or email through info@griffinfunerals.com

Monica MATTHEWS (née Morrissey), Snugboro, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Monica will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar. Monica will be laid to rest after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the Funeral Mass is for family and close friends only.

Aoife Siún Doyle, Kilbride, Clara, Offaly

Aoife died on March 20th 2020. She is deeply regretted by her heartbroken Mam and Dad, Oonagh Scully and Damien Doyle, grandparents Pat and Kay Doyle (Dublin), Ricey and Mary Scully (Clara), aunts, uncles, grand aunts, grand uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements later.