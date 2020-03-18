Offaly deaths and funerals - March 18

Peadar Duignan, Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 18th March at 11am in St Rynagh’s Church with burial afterwards approximately 12.30pm in St Rynagh’s Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to feedtheheroes.com. Due to the current HSE regulations re Covid-19 , we are limiting Mass attendees to family only and we are asking people to refrain from shaking hands, please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family thank you for your co-operation at this time.

Peter NOLAN, 54 St. Cormac 's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Peter will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac. Burial after Mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety, family only are asked to attend the Funeral Mass.

Arthur Elliott, Irishtown, Coolderry, Offaly

People are requested to follow HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 in the interest of health and safety. Please refrain from the normal practice of sympathising with a handshake. Condolences can be left in the condolences section below. Thank you for your understanding.

Regina MURPHY (née Lynch), Dernagun, Ballycumber, Offaly

Due to official restrictions to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, Regina's wake, funeral Mass and burial are sadly confined to family members only. The family are very grateful for your co-operation and support.