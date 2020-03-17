Offaly deaths and funerals - March 17

SARAH CLARKE (née DANN), Cooraclevin, Dunkerrin, Offaly

Due to the Hse and Covid-19 guidelines, funeral service on Tuesday at 2 o'clock in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Dunkerrin and interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Dunkerrin will be confined to family and relatives only. House private please. The family are very grateful for your co operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date.

Johanna (Josie) Murphy (née Cordial), Ballyegan, Birr, Offaly

Due to HSE and COVID-19 guidelines, Josie's funeral Mass and burial will be confined to family and relatives only. House private, please. The family are very grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date.

Peadar Duignan, Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 18th March at 11am in St Rynagh’s Church with burial afterwards approximately 12.30pm in St Rynagh’s Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to feedtheheroes.com. Due to the current HSE regulations re Covid-19 , we are limiting Mass attendees to family only and we are asking people to refrain from shaking hands, please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family thank you for your co-operation at this time.