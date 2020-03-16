Offaly deaths and funerals - March 16

Mary Mooney (née Rafferty), Rahan, Edenderry, Kildare / Kinnegad, Meath / Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass for family only, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, to take place in St Mary's Church, Broadford, this Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Ballyboggan Cemetery at 12.45 approx. If you wish to pass on your condolences, please use the online condolence page below.

Mary MORAN (née Daly), Clonsilla, Dublin / Offaly

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service for Mary will take place at a later date and all will be welcome. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below in 'Condolences' or on www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices/view/mary-moran

Henry Joughin, Ballyduff, Tullamore, Offaly



His funeral service will take place at St. Catherine's Church of Ireland, Tullamore on Monday 16th March at 3pm. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Columba's Graveyard, Durrow, Tullamore. In accordance with HSE Guidelines regarding Covid-19, indoor gatherings of more than 100 people are not permitted and handshaking is not advised. Your co-operation with these guidelines will be greatly appreciated. You may leave a sympathy message on this site using the Condolence Book section at the bottom of this page.

SARAH CLARKE (née DANN), Cooraclevin, Dunkerrin, Offaly

Due to the Hse and Covid-19 guidelines, funeral service on Tuesday at 2 o'clock in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Dunkerrin and interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Dunkerrin will be confined to family and relatives only. House private please. The family are very grateful for your co operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date.