Offaly deaths and funerals - March 12

Desmond (Des) Dillon, The Square, Clara, Offaly



Requiem Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Horseleap on Friday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul Clara. In the Interest of Public Health please refrain from shaking hands please.

Tim DILLON, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 5pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnity, Co. Offaly. Due to the Coronsvirus there will be no hand shaking in the Funeral Home or in St. Colman's Church.

Br. Edmund (Patrick) Farrell O.S.F., Newtown, Mountbellew, Galway / Kilkerrin, Galway / Ballymacurley, Roscommon / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at the Franciscan Brothers’ Residence, Newtown, Mountbellew, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mountbellew, for Funeral Mass at 11am, Burial afterwards in the Farrell family plot in Ballintubber Cemetery, Co. Roscommon.

Maureen Rock (née Hession), St. Kieran's Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly / Tuam, Galway

Maureen will repose at her home in Shannonbridge on Thursday (March 12th) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (March 13th) to St. Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise. House private on Friday morning, please. Due to the Corona Virus, the family will not be offended if visitors choose not to shake their hands at funeral.