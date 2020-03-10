Offaly deaths and funerals - March 11

Peter CRONLY, 6 O'Brien Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Desmond (Des) Dillon, The Square, Clara, Offaly



Requiem Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Horseleap on Friday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul Clara. In the Interest of Public Health please refrain from shaking hands please.

Tim DILLON, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 5pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnity, Co. Offaly. Due to the Coronsvirus there will be no hand shaking in the Funeral Home or in St. Colman's Church.