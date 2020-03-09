Offaly deaths and funerals - March 9

Mary Ellen (Nell) Buckley, Dowras, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her niece's home, Eithne Watkins Casey, Rathrobin, Blueball, Tullamore, Eirode: R35Y267 on Monday, 9th March, from 3.00pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal from her niece's home on Tuesday, 10th March, to arrive at St. James' Church, Eglish, for funeral Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Francis KENNA, Leabeg, Blueball, Offaly

Francis will repose at Teach Lea, Boora on Monday (March 9th) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (March 10) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. In the interest of Public Health, visitors are requested Not to shake hands with the family, Please.

Mr Joseph HUGHES, F.R.C.S.I., F.A.C.S., “Dewpark”, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Thomas (Tommy) Maher, Rathmore, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 EW95

Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

Patsy Reamsbottom, 88 Saint Cormacs Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal from his home on Monday morning, arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcomac, for (12 noon) funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care unit, Tullamore Hospital. House private Monday morning, please.

Joan Hogan (née Greene), Busherstown, Moneygall, Offaly, E53 TX20 / Moneygall, Tipperary

Reposing at her home in Busherstown (E53TX20) on Sunday from 3 oc with prayers at 8 oc. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Moneygall on Monday for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday. Donations, if desired, to Dunkerrin-Barna-Moneygall Defibrillator Group.

Joe KIDNEY, Dernagun, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning (March 9th) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

James Dermot Nolan, Croughcroneen, Dysart, Lixnaw, Kerry / Walsh Island, Offaly

Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards to St. Pio Lawn Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Josephine WARREN (née Gorman), Marian Place, Tullamore and late of O'Brien Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10:00 am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John (Johnny) Williams, The Old Coach House, Skeoughvasteen, Kilkenny, R95 P5VO / Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, R95 YN66 on Monday, 9th March, at 11oc with burial afterwards in St. Fiacre's Graveyard, Ullard.