Offaly deaths and funerals - March 6

Elizabeth Brookes (née Hackett), Drumbane Terrace, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 4’oc. – 6’oc. with removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Rebecca Johnston (née Clarke), Railway View, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy Funeral Home, R42 E125, Shinrone from 5 o’ clock until 8 o’clock. Private removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Dunkerrin, E53 DN70 for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock followed by interment in the new cemetery, Dunkerrin.

Gabriel DILLON, 3 Brookfield Rise, Ballycue, Geashill, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly / Loughrea, Galway

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6pm to Dignity Funeral Home, Loughrea. Reposing then at Dignity Funeral Home from 8pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Garrybreeda Cemetery.

Louise Conaty (née McDermott), Knock Road, Claremorris, Mayo, F12 AK67 / Birr, Offaly / Tubbercurry, Sligo

Reposing at her home in Knock Road, Claremorris, on Thursday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Colman’s Church, Claremorris. House strictly private at all other times, please. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St. Colman's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice, c/o Donnellan Funeral Directors, Claremorris.

James (Seamus) DOLAN, High Street, Belmont, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday (March 6th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernadette (Berna) NANNERY, Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly

Berna will repose at Doreen and Gerry's home (Gallen, Ferbane) on Thursday (March 5th) from 5pm to 8pm and again on Friday (March 6th) from 3pm to 6pm followed by Removal afterwards to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane, arriving 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (March 7th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

John Kilmartin, Ballinacarrig, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his home, Ballinacarrig (R42 YY07) on Thursday, 5 March, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm and Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday 7th at 12 noon to The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, followed by burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. House private Saturday morning, please.

Kieran HEAVIN, Lackaghmore, Ballinahown, Offaly

Kieran will repose at home on Friday (March 6th) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon (March 7th) to St Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.

Jimmy Hanlon, Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly, R32 A6R6



Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 A6R6) on Friday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Kathleen HANLEY (née Tooher), Swords, Dublin / Coolderry, Offaly

Reposing at Rocks Funeral Home, Swords on Friday (6th March) evening from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Removal on Saturday (7th March) morning to St. Finian's Church, River Valley, arriving for 11 a.m. Mass, followed by Funeral to Kilcolman Cemetery, Birr, Co. Offaly (due approx. 2.30 p.m.). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.