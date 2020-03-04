Offaly deaths and funerals - March 5

Christopher (Kit) O'MARA, Quarry Cottage, Killane, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 K24O

Reposing at his home in Killane (Eircode R45 K24O) this Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Brookes (née Hackett), Drumbane Terrace, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 4’oc. – 6’oc. with removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Kathleen McDonald, Kiln Lane, Mountrath, Laois / Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday (5th. Mar.) at 11 o'c in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Rebecca Johnston (née Clarke), Railway View, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy Funeral Home, R42 E125, Shinrone from 5 o’ clock until 8 o’clock. Private removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Dunkerrin, E53 DN70 for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock followed by interment in the new cemetery, Dunkerrin.

Gabriel DILLON, 3 Brookfield Rise, Ballycue, Geashill, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly / Loughrea, Galway

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6pm to Dignity Funeral Home, Loughrea. Reposing then at Dignity Funeral Home from 8pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Garrybreeda Cemetery.

Louise Conaty (née McDermott), Knock Road, Claremorris, Mayo, F12 AK67 / Birr, Offaly / Tubbercurry, Sligo

Reposing at her home in Knock Road, Claremorris, on Thursday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Colman’s Church, Claremorris. House strictly private at all other times, please. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St. Colman's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice, c/o Donnellan Funeral Directors, Claremorris.