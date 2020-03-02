Offaly deaths and funerals - March 3

Liam SHANAHAN, Boora, Leabeg, Blueball, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath / Kiltoom, Roscommon

Liam will repose at Teach Lea, Boora on Tuesday (March 3rd) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.20pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora arriving at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 4th) in the Church of the Risen Christ, Ballybay at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kiltoom Cemetery.

May GLENNON (née O'Mara), St. Teresa's Terrace, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Jim Flattery, Oratory Road, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí Nursing Home Clara on Tuesday from 3pm until rosary at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara via Oratory Road arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.