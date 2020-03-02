Offaly deaths and funerals - March 2

Michael HURLEY, Gilroy Avenue, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Leon LOWRY, Park Rea, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning (March 2nd) to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid Daly (née Molloy), Ballyealan, Mountbolus, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Brigid’s Church, Mount Bolus, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards to Lowertown Cemetery. House private Monday morning, please.

Liam SHANAHAN, Boora, Leabeg, Blueball, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath / Kiltoom, Roscommon

Liam will repose at Teach Lea, Boora on Tuesday (March 3rd) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.20pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora arriving at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 4th) in the Church of the Risen Christ, Ballybay at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kiltoom Cemetery.