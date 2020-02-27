Offaly deaths and funerals - February 28

Sean (Hooper) Farrell, St. Teresa's Terrace, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 FW56

Reposing at his daughter Carmel's Home (Eircode R45 FW56) formerly Hoopers Shop, this Wednesday and Thursday with Rosary each night at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12.15pm arriving to St. Mary's Church Edenderry for 1pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Joe Long, 4 Cornmarket Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Eddie Finn, Ballykillen, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry, this Friday evening from 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, at 6pm arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Camillus (Milo) EGAN, Bloomhill Nurseries, Bloomhill, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Rosemount, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly

Milo will repose at his home on Friday (Feb. 28th) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (Feb. 29th) to St.Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.