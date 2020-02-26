Offaly deaths and funerals - February 27

Sean (Hooper) Farrell, St. Teresa's Terrace, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 FW56

Reposing at his daughter Carmel's Home (Eircode R45 FW56) formerly Hoopers Shop, this Wednesday and Thursday with Rosary each night at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12.15pm arriving to St. Mary's Church Edenderry for 1pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Eileen Elizabeth Deffew, Iona House Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 D983

Wake is strictly private please. Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday, the 27th of February 2020, in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore with cremation afterwards at 1pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.