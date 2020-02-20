Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 21

Teresa Jane (Janie) ROBINSON (née Daly), Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Janie will repose at her home on Wednesday (Feb.19th) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Thursday (Feb.20th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Feb.21st) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Brendan Kenny, "Lisieux" Bridge Street, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara on Thursday from 3.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery Clara. Family flowers only. House private please. Kenny's shop Bridge Street, Clara will be closed on Friday morning from 11am.

Thomas Molloy, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Colmcille’s Church, Durrow, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Night Nurses.

Peter BRACKEN, 22 Beechmount, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 11am for burial in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.