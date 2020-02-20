Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 20

Teresa Jane (Janie) ROBINSON (née Daly), Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Janie will repose at her home on Wednesday (Feb.19th) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Thursday (Feb.20th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Feb.21st) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Kathleen FLANAGAN (née Mahon), Screggan, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Private Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh for 11:00 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ambrose Doyle, Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly / Naas, Kildare

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Wednesday from 5:30pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St. Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Brendan Kenny, "Lisieux" Bridge Street, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara on Thursday from 3.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery Clara. Family flowers only. House private please. Kenny's shop Bridge Street, Clara will be closed on Friday morning from 11am.

Thomas Molloy, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Colmcille’s Church, Durrow, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Night Nurses.