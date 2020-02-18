Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 19

Marie DUFFY (née Feeney,), Killeenmore, Killeigh, Offaly



Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, (via Killeenmore), arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Nora Mary Carroll (née Dwan), Loughawn House, Dunkerrin, Offaly / Tipperary

Reposing at her residence (E53 DH92) on Tuesday evening from 5oc with rosary at 9oc. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12oc in St Mary's Church, Dunkerrin. Burial afterwards in Templemore Cemetery.

Teresa Jane (Janie) ROBINSON (née Daly), Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Janie will repose at her home on Wednesday (Feb.19th) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Thursday (Feb.20th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Feb.21st) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Kathleen FLANAGAN (née Mahon), Screggan, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Private Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh for 11:00 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ambrose Doyle, Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly / Naas, Kildare

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Wednesday from 5:30pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St. Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.