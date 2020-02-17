Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 17

Owen (Doney) COFFEY - Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday (Feb.16th) from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday morning (Feb.17th) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Marion Cocoman (née Sullivan) - Newtown, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at her son Sean's home at Newtown, Rhode, (Eircode R35 Y72O) on Monday (17th Feb) from 4pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive St. Peter's Church, Rhode, for 2pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.