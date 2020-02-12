Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 13

Phyllis DUNNE (née McGlinchey), St. Francis Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkins's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Michael BRAZIL, Priory View, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Sinéad and Fergal's home, Coolnahinch, Ferbane on Thursday (Feb.13th) from 3pm to 6pm. Removal afterwards to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Feb.14th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.