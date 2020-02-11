Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 11

Rioghnagh Barter (née Bracken) - Mourne Hall, Rostrevor, Down / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at McAnulty’s Funeral Home, Warrenpoint, County Down on Monday, 10th February, from 4pm to 8pm and on Tuesday, 11th February, from 9am. Remains leaving McAnulty’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, 11th February, at 10:30am to arrive at St Mary’s Star of the Sea, Rostrevor, County Down for Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards, at 3:30pm, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, County Offaly.

Dr Hugh (Hugo) Gath - Elm Lawn, Portlaoise, Laois / Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, 11th February, at 10am with burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcormac, Co Offaly.

Joe Hayes - Main St., Moneygall, Offaly

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery.

William (Billy) Fox - Ross Road, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning, please.

Audrey Paisley, St Mary's Tce, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at her residence (eircode R35 Y588) on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:20am arriving Mary Mother Of God Church Daingean for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery Daingean.

Bernadette Whelan (née Lynch), Esker Rí, Clara, Offaly / North Strand, Dublin / Curragha, Meath

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, North Strand tomorrow (Tuesday) from 3pm until the removal to St Agatha's Church, North William Street arriving for 5pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am, followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.