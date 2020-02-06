Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 6

Mella PLUNKETT (née O' KELLY), Killeenmore, Killeigh, Offaly

Funeral arriving in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, on Thursday evening at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Eamonn Dunne, Blundell Wood, Edenderry, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Cremation to take place this Friday at 12.40pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Paul CROMBIE, Knock, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Saturday from 4pm until removal at 5.45pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, arriving at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30am followed by burial, after Mass, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Raheen.

MAY THEY REST IN PEACE