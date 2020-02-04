Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 5

DEREK RYAN, Parkview Moneygall, Birr, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary

Reposing at his home Parkview, Moneygall (E53 NY57) this Tuesday from 3 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Moneygall on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. "Family flowers only Please".

William (Willie) O'SHEA, 36 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Michael Dempsey, Raheenakeeran, Walsh Island, Offaly



Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm with Removal at 6:30pm arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

MAY THEY REST IN PEACE