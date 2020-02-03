Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 3

Bridget Flannery (née Grenham) - Oakley Park, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm and also on Monday evening from 5pm to 6.45pm with Removal to arrive at St. Kieran’s Church, Clareen at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Osteoporosis Society.

John EGAN, Curraghdown, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

DEREK RYAN, Parkview Moneygall, Birr, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary

Reposing at his home Parkview, Moneygall (E53 NY57) this Tuesday from 3 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Moneygall on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. "Family flowers only Please".

John Flanagan, Springfield, Mullingar, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home, Bishopsgate St., Mullingar on Monday Feb 3. from 3.30 o'c until 5.30 o'c with removal thereafter to St. Paul's Church arriving at 6.00 o'c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.00 o'c followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) O'BRIEN, Williamstown, Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Tom's Funeral Mass will take place in our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Toronto on Tuesday 4th February at 10.00am. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic cemetery. Memorial Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 12 noon.

MAY THEY REST IN PEACE