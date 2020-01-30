Offaly deaths and funerals (January 31)

Kathleen EGAN (née Quinn), Straduff, Ballinahown, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (Jan.29th) from 3pm until 8pm and again on Thursday (Jan. 30th) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Jan.31st) to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Dolores HORKAN (née Brady), Esker Rí Clara and Late of Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in Esker Rí, Nursing Home, Clara on Thursday evening from 4:00 pm until Removal at 6:00 pm to The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore arriving at 6:30 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10:00 am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.