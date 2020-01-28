Offaly deaths and funerals (January 29)

Patrick Lynam, Ballybroder, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday(27/01/20) from 4pm till 7pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 10am in St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, Tullamore followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Tuesday morning please.

Eileen Evans (née Bagnall), Cloneyquin, Cloneygowan, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday 28th January from 12:30pm with Removal at 1:20pm arriving Cloneyhurke Church, Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patrick Conlan, 2 Snugboro, Daingean, Offaly / Wolfhill, Laois

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 4.30pm on Monday evening. Removal on Monday evening at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

John (Seanie) Murphy, Shandra Lane, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Geraldine Pamela Fitzgerald (Pam) Reid (née Mitchell), Shinrone, Offaly

Private removal on Wednesday to Christ Church, Corbally, Roscrea arriving at 6pm. Funeral Service on Thursday in Christ Church, Corbally (E56RF64) at 2.30pm and interment afterwards in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Christian Aid.

Kathleen EGAN (née Quinn), Straduff, Ballinahown, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (Jan.29th) from 3pm until 8pm and again on Thursday (Jan. 30th) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Jan.31st) to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Eileen DELANEY (née Tierney), late of Pullough and Pallas, Blueball, Offaly

Reposing in Sean Tierney's Home, Pullough (R35 W215) on Wednesday evening from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.