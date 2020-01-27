Offaly deaths and funerals (January 28)

Patrick Lynam, Ballybroder, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday(27/01/20) from 4pm till 7pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 10am in St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, Tullamore followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Tuesday morning please.

Eileen Evans (née Bagnall), Cloneyquin, Cloneygowan, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday 28th January from 12:30pm with Removal at 1:20pm arriving Cloneyhurke Church, Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patrick Conlan, 2 Snugboro, Daingean, Offaly / Wolfhill, Laois

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 4.30pm on Monday evening. Removal on Monday evening at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.