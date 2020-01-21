Offaly deaths and funerals (January 22)

Fr Sean McGEARTY P.E., Main Street, Ballivor, Meath / Tullamore, Offaly

Arriving to the Church of St. Columbanus', Ballivor, Co. Meath, on Tuesday (21st January) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (22nd January) at 12 noon, followed by Burial after Mass in the Church Grounds.

Nancy LEONARD, Ballincur, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 7pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Carthage's Church, Killina, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial after Mass in Rahan Cemetery.

Anne KEEGAN (née Daly), 42 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Pat Bracken, Lisduff, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his home (R42 RD80) on Wednesday from 3pm until Removal at 7pm to St John's Church, Rath, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in Rath Cemetery.

Bernadette (Ber) BERMINGHAM (née O’Connor), Lisnagry, Limerick / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Weds (Jan. 22nd) from 6pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thurs. (Jan 23rd) at 11:30 am. Private cremation to follow later. Family flowers only.