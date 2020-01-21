Offaly deaths and funerals (January 21)

Fr Sean McGEARTY P.E., Main Street, Ballivor, Meath / Tullamore, Offaly

Arriving to the Church of St. Columbanus', Ballivor, Co. Meath, on Tuesday (21st January) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (22nd January) at 12 noon, followed by Burial after Mass in the Church Grounds.

Peter GUINAN, Sragh, Leamonaghan, Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday (Jan. 20th) from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Manchan's Church, Boher for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations instead if desired to I.M.N.D.A.

Nancy LEONARD, Ballincur, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 7pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Carthage's Church, Killina, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial after Mass in Rahan Cemetery.

Anne KEEGAN (née Daly), 42 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.