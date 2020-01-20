Offaly deaths and funerals (January 20)

Stephen Powell, Cornhill, Riverstown, Birr, Offaly

Following Private Cremation a service of thanksgiving for his life will take place in St. Brendan's Church of Ireland, Birr, on Monday, 20th January, at 3pm. House private please.

Fr Sean McGEARTY P.E., Main Street, Ballivor, Meath / Tullamore, Offaly

Arriving to the Church of St. Columbanus', Ballivor, Co. Meath, on Tuesday (21st January) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (22nd January) at 12 noon, followed by Burial after Mass in the Church Grounds.

Virginia GROGAN (née Pardy), Cloonagh, Tullamore, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Hynes (née Kennedy), 9 Silver Dale, Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Monday morning please.

Peter GUINAN, Sragh, Leamonaghan, Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday (Jan. 20th) from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Manchan's Church, Boher for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations instead if desired to I.M.N.D.A.