Offaly deaths and funerals (January 17)

Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Clonfert, Eyrecourt, Galway / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village on Friday from 4oc until 7oc with removal afterwards to St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11oc followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery, Banagher.

Michael O'ROURKE, Corr, Ferbane, Offaly / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday (Jan.17th) from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (Jan.18th) to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery, Ferbane.