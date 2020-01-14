Offaly deaths and funerals (January 15)

Michael FEIGHERY, Clononey, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (Jan.15th) from 1pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Jan.16th) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus GRENNAN, Shannonbridge, Offaly / Edenderry, Offaly / Ballinasloe, Galway

Reposing in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe (H53 HK15) on Wednesday, the 15th of January, from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Kieran's Church, Shannonbridge. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. House Strictly Private.

Margaret BOURKE (née Begley), Kildangan, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly / South Circular Road, Dublin

Reposing at the home of her son Vincent, 55 Glendaniel, Tullamore, on Wednesday from 3pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Bernadette's Church, Clogher Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial will take place after Mass in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold's Cross.