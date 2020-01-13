Offaly deaths and funerals (January 13)

Joe Walshe, Station Road, Ballycumber, Offaly / Clara, Offaly

Remains reposing at his home on Sunday 12th January from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St Manchan's church, Boher for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

Fr. PH Farrelly, Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Monday evening from 4.30pm with removal to Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 6.30pm, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.