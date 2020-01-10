Offaly deaths and funerals (January 10)

Sheila Dunne (née Lambe), Formerly Roscore, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh Thursday, the 9th January, from 4.30pm until removal at 6.30pm, arriving at St. Colman's Church Mucklagh for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, the 10th January, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoinng cemetery.

Bernie USHER (née Haughton), Assumption Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Eileen Talbot (née O'Brien), Hillside, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R42 RC78) on Friday from 3’oc- 7’oc. Removal from her home on Saturday morning at 10.30’oc to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 10.45’oc for Funeral Mass at 11’oc, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Kathleen (Kitty) WESTMAN (née Duffy), 44 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home in Pearse Park on Friday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John Gorman, Cloneygowan, Offaly / Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at his residence (eircode R35 HD66) on Friday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm . Removal on Saturday at 10:10am (travelling via Rathmore) arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Julia Flood (née Marshall), Woodlawn Drive, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Tyrrellspass, Westmeath

Reposing at her home (Eircode R45 FP 64) this Friday from 2pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue followed by burial in Bracknagh Cemetery.

Johnny Whelan, St. Patrick's Avenue, Rhode, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Reposing at his home (Eircode R35 EE73) this Saturday from 4pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at11.30am in St. Peter's Church Rhode followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.