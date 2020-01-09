Offaly deaths and funerals (January 9)

Ada Carroll (née Landy), Annebrook View, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Treacy's funeral home, Shinrone (R42 E125) on Wednesday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock followed by Rosary. Funeral mass on Thursday in St. Mary's church, Shinrone (R42 WT26) for funeral mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Shinrone.

Josie MOLLOY (née Coughlan), Tonelemone, Banagher, Offaly / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Ferbane Nursing Home on Wednesday (Jan. 8th) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Jan. 9th) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Sheila Dunne (née Lambe), Formerly Roscore, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh Thursday, the 9th January, from 4.30pm until removal at 6.30pm, arriving at St. Colman's Church Mucklagh for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, the 10th January, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoinng cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Cornally, Late of River St., Ballycumber, Offaly / Palmerstown, Dublin / Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

Remains reposing at the Llittle Chapel Stewarts Care from 3pm Wednesday, 8th January, with prayers at 4pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to St. Manchan's Church Boher, Ballycumber for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Bernie USHER (née Haughton), Assumption Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Eileen Talbot (née O'Brien), Hillside, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R42 RC78) on Friday from 3’oc- 7’oc. Removal from her home on Saturday morning at 10.30’oc to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 10.45’oc for Funeral Mass at 11’oc, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.