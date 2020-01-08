Offaly deaths and funerals (January 8)

Bridget Featherstone (née Leyden), Didsbury, Manchester, Birr, Offaly / Ballymote, Sligo

Funeral mass on Wednesday January 8th, at 11am in St Brendan’s Church, Birr followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Seamus (Dot) BUCKLEY, Derryneavy, Pullough, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday afternoon (Jan.8th) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Patrick (Paddy) WARREN, Clonmullen, Edenderry, Offaly / Maganey, Laois



Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) MURRAY, Raheny, Dublin / Killeigh, Offaly



Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Wednesday between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Thursday, 9th January, to St. Patrick’s Church, Killeigh, Co. Offaly arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killeigh Parish Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to RCNU or the Capuchin Day Centre.

Betty Dooley (née Brennan), Luganiska, Kilcormac, Offaly

Her remains will repose in Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh on Tuesday from 4:30pm with removal at 6:15pm to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac arriving at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcromac.

Phil Campbell (née McCarthy), (Formerly of Lehila, Co. Cork ) Cloonagh, Rhode, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35 PP29) on Monday the 6th January from 3pm until rosary at 8 pm and on Tuesday the 7th January from 3pm until rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Coleman's Church, Kilclonfert on Wednesday morning for 11am requiem mass with cremation afterwards at 3pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Ada Carroll (née Landy), Annebrook View, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Treacy's funeral home, Shinrone (R42 E125) on Wednesday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock followed by Rosary. Funeral mass on Thursday in St. Mary's church, Shinrone (R42 WT26) for funeral mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Shinrone.

Gerard (Gerry) NOLAN, Bracklin, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Dundrum, Dublin / Offaly

Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for Service at 2pm, followed by Cremation.

Kathleen Dunican (née Blake), Sragh, Leamonaghan, Ballycumber, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) BERMINGHAM, 15 Cluain Darach and late of Ballyduff, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Josie MOLLOY (née Coughlan), Tonelemone, Banagher, Offaly / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Ferbane Nursing Home on Wednesday (Jan. 8th) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Jan. 9th) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Sheila Dunne (née Lambe), Formerly Roscore, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh Thursday, the 9th January, from 4.30pm until removal at 6.30pm, arriving at St. Colman's Church Mucklagh for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, the 10th January, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoinng cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Cornally, Late of River St., Ballycumber, Offaly / Palmerstown, Dublin / Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

Remains reposing at the Llittle Chapel Stewarts Care from 3pm Wednesday, 8th January, with prayers at 4pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to St. Manchan's Church Boher, Ballycumber for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.