Offaly deaths and funerals (January 7)

Bridget Featherstone (née Leyden), Didsbury, Manchester, Birr, Offaly / Ballymote, Sligo

Funeral mass on Wednesday January 8th, at 11am in St Brendan’s Church, Birr followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Seamus (Dot) BUCKLEY, Derryneavy, Pullough, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday afternoon (Jan.8th) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Patrick (Paddy) WARREN, Clonmullen, Edenderry, Offaly / Maganey, Laois



Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) MURRAY, Raheny, Dublin / Killeigh, Offaly



Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Wednesday between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Thursday, 9th January, to St. Patrick’s Church, Killeigh, Co. Offaly arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killeigh Parish Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to RCNU or the Capuchin Day Centre.

Betty Dooley (née Brennan), Luganiska, Kilcormac, Offaly

Her remains will repose in Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh on Tuesday from 4:30pm with removal at 6:15pm to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac arriving at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcromac.

Phil Campbell (née McCarthy), (Formerly of Lehila, Co. Cork ) Cloonagh, Rhode, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35 PP29) on Monday the 6th January from 3pm until rosary at 8 pm and on Tuesday the 7th January from 3pm until rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Coleman's Church, Kilclonfert on Wednesday morning for 11am requiem mass with cremation afterwards at 3pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.