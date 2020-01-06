Offaly deaths and funerals (January 6)

Bridget Featherstone (née Leyden), Didsbury, Manchester, Birr, Offaly / Ballymote, Sligo

Funeral mass on Wednesday January 8th, at 11am in St Brendan’s Church, Birr followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Kathleen LYNAM (née Byrne), 27 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly / Blanchardstown, Dublin

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only, please.

John Johnny Hoolan, Clashaghad, Dunkerrin, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. (Rosary to take place at 4.00pm in St. Patrick's Funeral Home Sunday).

Christeen Reynolds, 3 Hopson Lane, Ballinasloe, Galway / Shannonbridge, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30 am. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Edith, Frances, (Edie) Connor (née Ross), Rocklodge, Ballicknahee, Clara, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Funeral Service on Monday in St Brigid’s Church of Ireland, Clara at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

Seamus (Dot) BUCKLEY, Derryneavy, Pullough, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday (Jan.6th) from 2pm until 8pm and again on Tuesday (Jan.7th) from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon (Jan.8th) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.