Offaly deaths and funerals (January 3)

Kevin Farrell, Castleview Park., Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Friday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Mary's Church, Edenderry at 12 o'clock followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Anna BYRNE (née Heavey), Kinnefad, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday evening (2nd Jan) from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (3rd Jan) at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to Oncology Unit Tullamore.

Bridget Featherstone (née Leyden), Didsbury, Manchester, Birr, Offaly / Ballymote, Sligo

Funeral mass on Wednesday January 8th,at 11am in St Brendan’s Church, Birr followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Cora Bolger (née Sullivan), Main Street, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at her home, Main Street, Daingean (Eircode R35E198) on Friday, 3rd January, from 2pm with removal to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.