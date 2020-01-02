Offaly deaths and funerals (January 2)

Emer FARRELL (née Crosbie), 12 Parkers Hill, Walsh Island, Offaly / Naas, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin

Reposing at her home in Walsh Island (R35 CX81), on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm (strictly). Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery. In keeping with Emer's wishes, could everyone attending please wear at least one item of bright clothing. No flowers and house private on Thursday morning, please.

Rose DOYLE (née Langtry), Leamonaghan, Ballycumber, Offaly / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí on Wednesday (New Years Day) from 3.30pm until Removal at 5.50pm to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber, arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Jan. 2nd) at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Farrell, Castleview Park., Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Friday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Mary's Church, Edenderry at 12 o'clock followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Anna BYRNE (née Heavey), Kinnefad, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday evening (2nd Jan) from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (3rd Jan) at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to Oncology Unit Tullamore.

Paddy (Patrick) DEVERY, The Street, Pullough, Offaly

Removal on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 2nd) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery. Family flowers only, Please. Donations if desired to The Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Joe HICKEY, Ballinla, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean (Jakes) LOUGHLIN, Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.