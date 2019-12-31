Offaly deaths and funerals (December 31)

Patricia (Pat) Cully (née Kelly), Clonbullogue, Offaly / Sandymount, Dublin / Kildare

Removal on Tuesday at 10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Rathangan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Rathangan Day Care Centre.

Teresa KINNARNEY (née Lambe) Cully, Blueball, Offaly

Private removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Sheila Lowry (née Mullen), Gurteen, Tubber, Moate, Westmeath / Moate, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday 31st to The Church of the Holy Family Tubber arriving at 10.50am for Funeral Prayers. Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery Tubber. House Private Tuesday morning please.

Ann TOBIN (née Maher), 14 Tihilly & late of the Lantern, Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Cullohill, Laois

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am. Burial after Mass in St Colman's New Cemetery, Mucklagh.

Albert Henchy Snr, Station House, Geashill, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday at 10am arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Michael (Mick) YATES, Clononey, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (Dec. 31st) from 3pm until removal at 7.30pm to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (New Year's Day) at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena ( Phil) Tooher (née Doyle), Ballegan, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 2pm – 7.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Kilcolman at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Christina LAWLOR (née Bailey), Leabeg, Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (Dec. 31st) from 2pm until 5.30pm. Family time thereafter. Removal afterterwards, arriving St. Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Jan. 1st) at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph (Josie) FEEHAN, Raheen, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (31st December) from 3pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (1st January) at 11am with burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Emer FARRELL (née Crosbie), 12 Parkers Hill, Walsh Island, Offaly / Naas, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin

Reposing at her home in Walsh Island (R35 CX81), on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm (strictly). Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery. In keeping with Emer's wishes, could everyone attending please wear at least one item of bright clothing. No flowers and house private on Thursday morning, please.

Rose DOYLE (née Langtry), Leamonaghan, Ballycumber, Offaly / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí on Wednesday (New Years Day) from 3.30pm until Removal at 5.50pm to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber, arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Jan. 2nd) at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christy Smith, Ballymorris, Portarlington, Laois

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 K3E6) on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:15am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.