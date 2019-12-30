Offaly deaths and funerals (December 30)

Patricia (Pat) Cully (née Kelly), Clonbullogue, Offaly / Sandymount, Dublin / Kildare

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Rathangan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Rathangan Day Care Centre.

Teresa KINNARNEY (née Lambe) Cully, Blueball, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Monday evening from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Private removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Sheila Lowry (née Mullen), Gurteen, Tubber, Moate, Westmeath / Moate, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Connie’s residence, Station Road, Castletown Geoghegan, (Eircode N91X348), on Monday 30th from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday 31st to The Church of the Holy Family Tubber arriving at 10.50am for Funeral Prayers. Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery Tubber. House Private Tuesday morning please.

Ann TOBIN (née Maher), 14 Tihilly & late of the Lantern, Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Cullohill, Laois

Reposing at her home, 14 Tihilly, Tullamore (R35 F2Y6), on Monday from 2pm until Rosary at 6pm. Removal after Rosary to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am. Burial after Mass in St Colman's New Cemetery, Mucklagh.

Albert Henchy Snr, Station House, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing on Monday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10am arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Michael Mitchell, Church View Heights, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 O'clock in St Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St Mary's cemetery.

Margaret Carroll (née Carroll), Ballykealy, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11’oc. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe LARKIN, late of the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck, and Ardilea, Dublin 14, Dublin / Ballycumber, Offaly

Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Monday morning (30th December) in the Holy Family Residence Chapel followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

Paul Townsend, Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Removal from Boyd’s Funeral Home on Monday morning at 10.15’oc to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc for Funeral Mass at 11’oc followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Kathleen (Katie) WALSH (née O'Brien), 5 Beechmount Park, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross, Crematorium, Dublin, at 1.30pm.