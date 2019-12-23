Offaly deaths and funerals (December 23)

Kathleen (Kit) Magee (née Bracken). Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare / Walsh Island, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning at 10:15 to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Ann Moloney (née England), Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing at her sisters Mary's residence, Cloneganna (E53 RX89) on Sunday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Monday morning arriving in St. Mary's Church, Dunkerrin for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Kathleen NOONAN GREENE, O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Tom Conway, Knockarlow, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Remains arriving at Longford Church on Monday 23rd December for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. No flowers or Mass Cards please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.