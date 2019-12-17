Offaly deaths and funerals (December 18)

Agnes Cullen (née Deberaux), Ballinowlart, Bracknagh, Offaly / Broadway, Wexford

Reposing at her residence (eircode R51 VK53) on Monday and Tuesday with Rosary on Tuesday at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:20am arriving St Brochan's Church Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery Bracknagh.

Susan Corcoran (née Kilroe), Castlebarnagh, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday from 4.30pm with removal to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, at 6.15pm arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Mary Mother of God Church, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

Joe Pey, Glebe Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Wednesday from 4’oc. to 6’oc. with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30’oc. Funeral Service on Thursday at 11’oc. followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private.

Paul O'TOOLE, Rathmines, Dublin / Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday (20 Dec.) at 12.30 in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia (Trish) Molloy, Puttaghaun, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Mary's house (R35 TR53) on Wednesday, the 18th of December 2019, from 2pm until rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, the 19th of December, at 10am in the Church of the Assumption and burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery.

James Joseph LITCHFIELD, Molesworth Street, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at Larkins' Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday and Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in The Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Anne (Nancy) GOWRAN (née Masterson), Assumption Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn GLYNN, No. 4 Carrick Esker, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his home (Eircode R45 XY81) this Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Castlejordan cemetery.

Jeannette Field, 1 The Oaks, Hillside, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church of Ireland, Birr on Friday at 1.45’oc. for Funeral Service at 2’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private.