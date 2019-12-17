Offaly deaths and funerals (December 17)

Teresa MAZUR, Harbour Walk, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Marie COSTELLO (née McTague), Kilpedder, Wicklow / Ferbane, Offaly

Funeral Service on Tuesday, 17th December at 12 o’clock in Hillside Evangelical Church, Hillside Road, Greystones followed by burial in Redford Cemetery, Blacklion, Greystones. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Kathleen Horrigan (née Kelly), 28 Avondale Estate, Portarlington, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Agnes Cullen (née Deberaux), Ballinowlart, Bracknagh, Offaly / Broadway, Wexford

Reposing at her residence (eircode R51 VK53) on Monday and Tuesday with Rosary on Tuesday at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:20am arriving St Brochan's Church Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery Bracknagh.

Susan Corcoran (née Kilroe), Castlebarnagh, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday from 4.30pm with removal to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, at 6.15pm arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Mary Mother of God Church, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

Joe Pey, Glebe Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Wednesday from 4’oc. to 6’oc. with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30’oc. Funeral Service on Thursday at 11’oc. followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private.







