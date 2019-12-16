Offaly deaths and funerals (December 16)

Mary WHELAN (née Walker), Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Cremation after Mass in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, at 3pm.

Teresa MAZUR, Harbour Walk, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Eileen MARTIN (née Bracken), Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Marie COSTELLO (née McTague), Kilpedder, Wicklow / Ferbane, Offaly

Funeral Service on Tuesday, 17th December at 12 o’clock in Hillside Evangelical Church, Hillside Road, Greystones followed by burial in Redford Cemetery, Blacklion, Greystones. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Kathleen Horrigan (née Kelly), 28 Avondale Estate, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Agnes Cullen (née Deberaux), Ballinowlart, Bracknagh, Offaly / Broadway, Wexford

Reposing at her residence (eircode R51 VK53) on Monday and Tuesday with Rosary on Tuesday at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:20am arriving St Brochan's Church Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery Bracknagh.

Susan Corcoran (née Kilroe), Castlebarnagh, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry, this Monday evening from 6pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 4.30pm with removal to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, at 6.15pm arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Mary Mother of God Church, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.







