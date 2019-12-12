Offaly deaths and funerals (December 13)

John McLoughlin, Church View, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 5pm until 7pm, followed by rosary. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone and burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Shinrone.

Cecilia Buckley (née Lynch), Radharc na Mara and Muiríoch, Dingle, Kerry / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, Friday evening from 4 p.m. followed by removal at 6 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Dingle. Funeral Saturday, after 11 a.m. Mass, to Keelmalkeadar Cemetery.

Martin Byrne, Rosemount Esker, Banagher, Offaly / Aughrim, Galway

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Friday from 12.30pm until prayers at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House private.

John BUCKLEY, 15 The Green, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his parents residence, 15 The Green, Clara, on Friday and Saturday from 2pm until 8pm both days. Removal on Sunday morning to St Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.







